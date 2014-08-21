(Refiles to remove repeated last bullet point)

Aug 21 Aug 21 Vtion Wireless Technology AG : * Says H1 revenues of 22.9 million euros decreased by 18 percent compared to H1 2013 (euro 27.8 million euros) * Says H1 EBIT margin stayed at 8 per cent (H1 2013: 7 per cent) * Adjusted guidance for 2014 predicts revenues of at least 48 million euros and an EBIT margin of about 7%