June 19 VTTI Energy Partners LP, an oil and gas storage and terminal company, filed with U.S. regulators on Thursday to raise up to $420 million in an initial public offering of common units.

VTTI is 50 percent owned by Switzerland-based oil trader Vitol.

London-based VTTI Energy listed Citigroup and J.P. Morgan as lead underwriters to the IPO.