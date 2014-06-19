UPDATE 2-Airbus says engine issue will not affect A320neo deliveries
* A320neo jets involved in two incidents with Indian carriers
June 19 VTTI Energy Partners LP, an oil and gas storage and terminal company, filed with U.S. regulators on Thursday to raise up to $420 million in an initial public offering of common units.
VTTI is 50 percent owned by Switzerland-based oil trader Vitol.
London-based VTTI Energy listed Citigroup and J.P. Morgan as lead underwriters to the IPO. (bit.ly/1ypmY4K) (Reporting By Neha Dimri in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)
* A320neo jets involved in two incidents with Indian carriers
* Shares down 16 pct (Recasts, adds quotes and details, updates share)
LONDON, March 17 World stocks perched near a record high on Friday after a week when most of the world's biggest economies either raised rates, or signalled hikes, in a strong sign of confidence about global growth and inflation.