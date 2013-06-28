LONDON, June 28 (IFR) - OMERS Private Equity and Alberta Investment Management are readying debt financing for their acquisition of Vue Entertainment that is likely to include a floating rate note, according to a banking source close to the situation.

The two Canadian institutional investors mandated Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley earlier this month to finance their buyout of the UK cinema operator from Doughty Hanson. Lloyds could also have a role in the financing, the source said.

The banks have not underwritten the deal, however, as OMERS and AIM directly underwrote the acquisition with equity.

The GBP935m buyout will be backed with around GBP600m in debt. This will be mainly floating rate debt, said the source, as this will allow an existing syndicate of loan investors to roll into the new deal.

Although a final decision is yet to be made, a high yield FRN is still favoured over a leveraged loan, said the source, contrary to media reports last week that a loan was being considered.

The source said these reports probably stemmed from general conversations with loan investors to gauge demand in light of recent volatility.

Leads will start pre-marketing the deal soon, as testing demand for a such a large FRN in sterling will be crucial. The largest high yield sterling FRN to date was Towergate's GBP396m FRN issued in May. At GBP600m, the proposed Vue deal is 50% bigger than this.

Pre-marketing will help determine if demand to do the whole amount in FRN is there, said the source, and solutions such as including a small fixed rate tranche will be considered if the FRN market is not deep enough.

Goldman advised OMERS on corporate finance and Morgan Stanley acted as M&A advisor to Doughty Hanson.