MADRID, April 9 The board of Spanish low-cost
airline Vueling on Tuesday unanimously recommended
shareholders accept an improved takeover offer of 9.25 euros per
share from International Airline Group .
IAG, which already owns 45.85 percent of Vueling as well as
British Airways and Spanish airline Iberia, last month raised
its bid by almost one third after the Barcelona-based carrier
rejected a previous offer of 7 euros per share.
"The board of Vueling recommends shareholders to accept the
improved offer for the following reasons: the price is
reasonable and within the valuation issued by experts and from a
strategic point of view the deeper integration of Vueling in IAG
will offer advantages and opportunities," Vueling said in a
notice sent to the stock exchange regulator.
IAG, which is trying to lay off more than 3,000 workers and
cut salaries at its Spanish airline Iberia to return the unit to
profitability, could use Vueling to boost its short-haul
business and compete with cheaper operators.
Vueling's shares closed virtually flat at 9.26 euros on
Tuesday while IAG shares closed up 1.83 percent at 2.79 euros.