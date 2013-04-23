UPDATE 2-BHP's Escondida approaches striking union, eyes new offer
SANTIAGO, March 10 Chile's Escondida copper mine, the largest in the world, has invited its union to resume talks as a first step towards ending a month-long strike, it said Friday.
* IAG has around 90 pct of no-frills airline
* Deal values Vueling at 277 mln euros
* IAG up 4 pct
MADRID, April 22 International Airlines Group (IAG) , the owner of British Airways and Iberia, has won sufficient backing from investors in Vueling to take control of the Spanish budget airline, Spain's stock market regulator said on Tuesday.
IAG now has around 90 percent of Barcelona-based Vueling, up from 46 percent, after a takeover bid that valued the company at 277 million euros ($360 million).
IAG offered 9.25 euros a share after Vueling's management rejected a previous offer of 7 euros per share.
IAG is trying to lay off more than 3,000 workers and cut salaries at Iberia to return it to profitability.
IAG Chief Executive Willie Walsh said this month the company would not merge Vueling with Iberia.
But the takeover should help IAG boost its short-haul business and Vueling's profits will help offset the group's losses in Spain.
Vueling shares were down 1.8 percent at 8.93 euros at 1054 GMT while IAG was up 4.3 percent at 3.12 euros.
SANTIAGO, March 10 Chile's Escondida copper mine, the largest in the world, has invited its union to resume talks as a first step towards ending a month-long strike, it said Friday.
NEW YORK, March 10 A U.S. judge on Friday dismissed Lloyds Banking Group Plc, ICAP Europe Ltd and Tullett Prebon Plc as defendants from litigation alleging a conspiracy among many financial services companies to manipulate the yen Libor and Euroyen Tibor benchmark interest rates.
HOUSTON, March 10 Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Friday dismissed a recent string of major oil companies selling their holdings in the heavy oil sands of Western Canada.