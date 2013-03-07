MADRID, March 7 The board of Spanish low-cost
airline Vueling on Thursday recommended that shareholders reject
a takeover offer from International Airline Group
, saying it does not reflect the company's value.
IAG, which already owns 45.85 percent of Vueling as well as
British Airways and Iberia, offered in November to buy the rest
of the company in a bid to stem losses in Spain and shake up its
short-haul business in the country.
The offer of 7 euros per share represented a 28 percent
premium at the time, but the share price of Vueling has since
soared as the Barcelona-based carrier's market share in Spain
grew and it posted a 300 percent jump in 2012 net profit.
Shares of Vueling, Spain's second largest carrier by
passenger numbers, closed at 7.85 euros on Thursday.
In a statement to the Spanish stock market regulator, the
members of the board said the offer of 7 euros per share did not
reflect the value of the company.
"The price offered, which supposed a 27.97 percent premium
when it was announced, has been surpassed in such a way that the
trading price is now higher than the offer, with no premium for
the increased control," the board said.
It also said that an average estimate from analysts as well
as two audits carried out by external firms showed the airline
had a higher value.
IAG said last month it had ruled out raising the 113 million
euros ($148 million) bid, although it could waive the initial
condition it set of a minimum acceptance of 90 percent of
non-IAG shareholders.
Vueling shareholders have until April 8 to say whether they
accept the offer or not.
Analysts believe IAG may want to use Vueling's low-cost base
to help solve problems with Iberia, which plans to lay off 3,807
workers and cut salaries by 20 percent in what the airline calls
"a fight for survival".