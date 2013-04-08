BARCELONA, April 8 Spanish low-cost carrier Vueling is close to deciding on an order of new aircraft to renew its fleet of Airbus jets, Chief Executive Alex Cruz said on Monday.

The Barcelona-based airline is studying proposals from Airbus and its main competitor Boeing, as well as Canada's Bombardier, he told Reuters.

Cruz declined to say how many aircraft Vueling might order but said the airline's existing fleet size -- 60 Airbus A320-family aircraft last year, rising to 70 this year -- remained a reference point for the potential order.

He declined to comment on an increased takeover over from Iberia parent IAG, which owns 46 percent of Vueling.

The airline's board is expected to meet on Tuesday to consider the recently increased bid.