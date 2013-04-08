BARCELONA, April 8 Spanish low-cost carrier
Vueling is close to deciding on an order of new
aircraft to renew its fleet of Airbus jets, Chief
Executive Alex Cruz said on Monday.
The Barcelona-based airline is studying proposals from
Airbus and its main competitor Boeing, as well
as Canada's Bombardier, he told Reuters.
Cruz declined to say how many aircraft Vueling might order
but said the airline's existing fleet size -- 60 Airbus
A320-family aircraft last year, rising to 70 this year --
remained a reference point for the potential order.
He declined to comment on an increased takeover over from
Iberia parent IAG, which owns 46 percent of Vueling.
The airline's board is expected to meet on Tuesday to
consider the recently increased bid.