MADRID, March 27 Spain's stock market regulator said on Wednesday it had suspended trading in budget airline Vueling's shares with immediate effect, citing unspecified circumstances that could affect the price of its shares.

Vueling rejected an offer from the International Airlines Group (IAG) earlier this month to take over the Barcelona-based carrier at 7 euros ($9.00) per share. ($1 = 0.7777 euros) (Reporting by Clare Kane)