MADRID Nov 8 Shares in Spanish low-cost airline Vueling jumped 26 percent to 6.9 euros ($8.8) on resuming trade after a bid from IAG.

IAG said on Thursday it had made a 113 million euros, or 7 euros per share, offer for the 54.15 percent of Vueling that it does not already own. ($1 = 0.7840 euros) (Reporting By Sonya Dowsett)