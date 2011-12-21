FRANKFURT Dec 21 German group HeidelbergCement would consider making an offer for parts of Vulcan Materials if they were put up for sale after a possible takeover by Martin Marietta Materials, its chief executive was quoted as saying.

"We will not make a counter offer (for Vulcan Materials). But if the takeover is successful and assets are put up for sale, we will of course take a look at them," Bernd Scheifele told Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung in an interview published on Wednesday.

Martin Marietta launched its hostile, all-stock offer earlier in December in a bid to build the world's largest producer of construction aggregates.

"A big deal always makes waves. We are currently getting a lot of offers from investment banks," Scheifele said.

He said he did not expect other major deals in the near future, saying none of the leading industry players had the financial means. (Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Dan Lalor)