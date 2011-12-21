Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
Feb 10 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1430 GMT on Friday:
FRANKFURT Dec 21 German group HeidelbergCement would consider making an offer for parts of Vulcan Materials if they were put up for sale after a possible takeover by Martin Marietta Materials, its chief executive was quoted as saying.
"We will not make a counter offer (for Vulcan Materials). But if the takeover is successful and assets are put up for sale, we will of course take a look at them," Bernd Scheifele told Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung in an interview published on Wednesday.
Martin Marietta launched its hostile, all-stock offer earlier in December in a bid to build the world's largest producer of construction aggregates.
"A big deal always makes waves. We are currently getting a lot of offers from investment banks," Scheifele said.
He said he did not expect other major deals in the near future, saying none of the leading industry players had the financial means. (Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Dan Lalor)
SAO PAULO, Feb 9 A Cerberus Capital Management LP-led group of investors plans to unveil an alternative in-court restructuring proposal for debt-laden Brazilian phone carrier Oi SA as early as next month, right after finalizing due diligence procedures, a person with direct knowledge of the plan said on Friday.
Feb 10 Insurance broker Aon Plc said on Friday it agreed to sell its employee benefits outsourcing business to private equity firm Blackstone Group LP for up to $4.8 billion.