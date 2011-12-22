* Says offer undervalues co, sees significant execution risk

* Says premium offered much lower than previous industry deals

* Says deal was subject to antitrust uncertainty

* Says got inadequacy opinion from Goldman Sachs (Adds response from Martin Marietta; Updates shares)

By Megha Mandavia

Dec 22 Vulcan Materials Co rejected Martin Marietta Materials Inc's close to $5 billion takeover bid, saying the all-stock offer undervalued the company and questioned the synergy benefits claimed by its rival.

In a separate statement, Martin Marietta said Vulcan's rejection does not change its view on the deal.

Shares of Vulcan, which have gained about 16 percent value since the Dec. 12 Martin Marietta offer, was up 1 percent at $39.27 on Thursday on the New York Stock Exchange. Martin Marietta shares were flat at $76.50.

Vulcan's rejection of Martin Marietta's offer was widely expected by the market, as the Birmingham, Alabama-based company had earlier indicated through court filings that it was not happy with the deal offered.

The premium offered was significantly lower compared with previous transactions in the construction materials industry, said Vulcan, the world's largest producer of sand, gravel and other construction materials.

Martin Marietta CEO Ward Nye said, "while we believe the proposed exchange ratio and equity split between Vulcan and Martin Marietta is appropriate and compelling, we would consider in good faith demonstrable evidence of additional value."

Nye said Vulcan's board was the only hurdle to the deal and he does not expect any significant regulatory or legal troubles.

Earlier in the day, Vulcan said the combination of the two largest players in the market would create antitrust uncertainty about the completion of the deal.

"It makes sense that they do not want to go ahead with the deal as it is proposed," Morningstar's Elizabeth Collins said.

The analyst said Vulcan is concerned about how much the companies would need to divest, "given some geographic overlap."

The company said it already has the value that Martin Marietta claims will accrue after the transaction, and the synergy claims were aggressive and carried high execution risk.

On Dec. 12, Martin Marietta claimed that the deal could cut as much as $250 million of costs each year, when it offered 0.5 share of its stock for each Vulcan share, to build the world's largest construction materials producer.

Vulcan and Martin Marietta have seen their earnings power sag since 2007, when the U.S. housing market collapsed.

The construction materials companies also depend on highway funding and may benefit from consolidation, with little sign of a U.S. highway bill being passed in the near term.

According to a regulatory filing by Martin Marietta, the companies had discussed the possibility of a deal since 2002, with talks intensifying over the last 18 months.

Vulcan broke off talks in recent months, as the companies could not agree on the terms for a deal or leadership roles. (Reporting by Megha Mandavia in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)