* Says offer undervalues co, sees significant execution risk
* Says premium offered much lower than previous industry
deals
* Says deal was subject to antitrust uncertainty
* Says got inadequacy opinion from Goldman Sachs
(Adds response from Martin Marietta; Updates shares)
By Megha Mandavia
Dec 22 Vulcan Materials Co
rejected Martin Marietta Materials Inc's close to $5
billion takeover bid, saying the all-stock offer undervalued the
company and questioned the synergy benefits claimed by its
rival.
In a separate statement, Martin Marietta said Vulcan's
rejection does not change its view on the deal.
Shares of Vulcan, which have gained about 16 percent value
since the Dec. 12 Martin Marietta offer, was up 1 percent at
$39.27 on Thursday on the New York Stock Exchange. Martin
Marietta shares were flat at $76.50.
Vulcan's rejection of Martin Marietta's offer was widely
expected by the market, as the Birmingham, Alabama-based company
had earlier indicated through court filings that it was not
happy with the deal offered.
The premium offered was significantly lower compared with
previous transactions in the construction materials industry,
said Vulcan, the world's largest producer of sand, gravel and
other construction materials.
Martin Marietta CEO Ward Nye said, "while we believe the
proposed exchange ratio and equity split between Vulcan and
Martin Marietta is appropriate and compelling, we would consider
in good faith demonstrable evidence of additional value."
Nye said Vulcan's board was the only hurdle to the deal and
he does not expect any significant regulatory or legal troubles.
Earlier in the day, Vulcan said the combination of the two
largest players in the market would create antitrust uncertainty
about the completion of the deal.
"It makes sense that they do not want to go ahead with the
deal as it is proposed," Morningstar's Elizabeth Collins said.
The analyst said Vulcan is concerned about how much the
companies would need to divest, "given some geographic overlap."
The company said it already has the value that Martin
Marietta claims will accrue after the transaction, and the
synergy claims were aggressive and carried high execution risk.
On Dec. 12, Martin Marietta claimed that the deal could cut
as much as $250 million of costs each year, when it offered 0.5
share of its stock for each Vulcan share, to build the world's
largest construction materials producer.
Vulcan and Martin Marietta have seen their earnings power
sag since 2007, when the U.S. housing market collapsed.
The construction materials companies also depend on highway
funding and may benefit from consolidation, with little sign of
a U.S. highway bill being passed in the near term.
According to a regulatory filing by Martin Marietta, the
companies had discussed the possibility of a deal since 2002,
with talks intensifying over the last 18 months.
Vulcan broke off talks in recent months, as the companies
could not agree on the terms for a deal or leadership roles.
(Reporting by Megha Mandavia in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet
Das)