Jan 18 Vulcan Materials Co said it
received a civil investigative demand and a second request for
additional information from the U.S. Department of Justice
relating to the takeover bid made by Martin Marietta Materials
Inc.
Vulcan Materials, in a regulatory filing, said the civil
investigative demand (CID) and DOJ's request seek documentation
and data relating to aggregates, asphalt concrete, and ready mix
concrete for each of its facilities that serve customers located
in 15 states in the United States.
A CID permits federal investigators to demand documents and
records, require written answers and compel depositions.
Vulcan Materials, the largest U.S. producer of sand, gravel
and other construction aggregates, has rejected the offer made
by Marietta Materials, saying the $5 billion all-stock bid
undervalues the company and overstates the potential cost
savings of a deal.
Vulcan Materials shares closed at $40.91, while shares of
Martin Marietta closed at $78.16 Tuesday on the New York Stock
Exchange.
(Reporting by Megha Mandavia in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj
Kalluvila)