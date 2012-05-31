By Tom Hals
DOVER, Del. May 31 Martin Marietta Materials
Inc's last-ditch effort to pursue its $4.5 billion
hostile bid and proxy contest for rival Vulcan Materials Co
rested with Delaware's Supreme Court on Thursday, which
took a recess after an hour of arguments.
Martin Marietta appealed a lower-court ruling that put the
$4.5 billion hostile bid and proxy contest on hold for four
months. Martin Marietta needs to overturn the lower-court ruling
to wage a proxy contest at Vulcan's annual meeting, which is
scheduled to start in less than 24 hours.
The chief judge of the Delaware Supreme Court corrected a
clerk who said the hearing was adjourned, emphasizing that the
hearing was in recess. Myron Steele, the chief justice, did not
say when the court would rule but asked for the cell phone
numbers of the lawyers for both companies.
