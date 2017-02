DOVER, Del. May 31 Martin Marietta Materials Inc lost its appeal on Thursday to overturn a court ruling halting its $4.5 billion hostile bid and proxy contest for rival Vulcan Materials Inc.

Delaware's Supreme Court affirmed a ruling by the state's Court of Chancery, which prevented Martin Marietta from seeking to elect its four nominees to Vulcan's board at Friday's meeting of Vulcan shareholders. (Reporting By Tom Hals; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)