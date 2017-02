May 4 Martin Marietta Materials Inc was barred for four months from pursuing its proxy contest and $5.3 billion hostile bid for rival construction materials maker Vulcan Materials Co, a Delaware judge ruled on Friday.

Delaware Judge Leo Strine found that Martin Marietta had violated a nondisclosure agreement with its larger rival and used confidential information in forming its bid and proxy fight. (Reporting By Tom Hals; Editing by Richard Chang)