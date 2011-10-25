DIARY-Top Economic Events to March 28
HONG KONG Oct 25 Vulpes Investment Management has hired former Fidelity executive Martin Shenfield as senior portfolio manager, the Singapore-based hedge fund said in a statement on Tuesday.
Shenfield, whose global investment management career spans more than thirty years including spells with Morgan Grenfell and TT International, will run Vulpes' Testudo Fund, which invests globally in public and private equities, commodities and bonds. (Reporting by Nishant Kumar)
Feb 10 Charter NEX Films Inc, a U.S. manufacturer of specialty films used in the food and medical industries, is exploring a sale that could value it at around $1.3 billion, including debt, people familiar with the matter said on Friday.
* Performance Sports Group reaches settlement with Q30 Sports