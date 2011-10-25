(Adds details)

By Nishant Kumar

HONG KONG Oct 25 Vulpes Investment Management has hired former Fidelity executive Martin Shenfield as senior portfolio manager, the Singapore-based hedge fund said in a statement on Tuesday.

Shenfield, whose global investment management career spans more than thirty years including spells with Morgan Grenfell and TT International, will run Vulpes' Testudo Fund, which invests globally in public and private equities, commodities and bonds.

Shenfield will be based in Singapore and joins a team of 14 at Vulpes, which also runs an office in Geneva.

Vulpes was launched earlier in the year by Stephen Diggle, co-founder of Artradis Fund Management, which was once Singapore's biggest hedge fund managing $4.9 billion at its peak. Vulpes manages about $180 million now.

The firm also runs the Russian Opportunites Fund, a bottom-up, stock-picking fund that focuses on Russian equities, and the LAVA Fund, a long volatility and arbitrage strategy. (Editing by Chris Lewis)