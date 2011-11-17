* Funds say bail-in will fail unless all creditors take hit
* Gramercy, Greylock say at least 70 pct haircut needed
* Other hedge funds still buying short-term Greek debt
LONDON, Nov 17 Funds with decades of
experience calling the bottom of distressed sovereign bond
markets are steering clear of Greece until policymakers realise
a one-off bail in of private sector creditors will barely dent
its spiralling debt woes.
In debt-crippled Greece, the funds say all holders -- not
just the private creditors thrashing out a deal with Athens --
must swallow at least a 70 percent cut in the value of their
debt to give Greece a fighting chance of returning to the
capital markets.
"Our view all along has been there will be a hard
restructuring in Greece...We think the best the Greeks can be
expected to do is a 66 and two-thirds haircut but we see a bias
towards 70 or 80 percent," Robert Koenigsberger, founder and CIO
of $2.7 billion fund Gramercy, said.
So-called "vulture funds" seek to profit from swooping in on
debt in, or close to, default, before trying to wring improved
repayment terms from issuers who have cut debts to sustainable
levels and who have the political stability to negotiate.
Koenigsberger, who played a key role in restructuring
Argentina's record-breaking $100 billion 2002 default and
Russia's in 1998, says Greece must slash its debt to a
sustainable level of between 40 and 50 percent of GDP, way below
its current 160 percent.
A current proposal to write down debt by 50 percent would
cut Greece's debt to GDP ratio to 120 percent by 2020, which
Koenigsberger argues is still too high for such a weak economy.
New York-based Greylock Capital Management's founder Hans
Humes, another veteran of sovereign defaults who represented
some $40 billion of creditor holdings during Argentina's
restructuring, says piecemeal haircuts are unlikely to work.
"The problem is by the time you start implementing a
haircut, you don't know where Europe is going to be. I think
they might have to have a proper default, a restructuring and
then negotiate the debt," he told Reuters.
FINANCE MINISTRY "TURNSTILE"
Vulture fund methods can range from friendly negotiations to
bringing lawsuits against states that last years -- but any
eventual decision to get involved in Greek debt is complicated
by the fact most Greek bonds are governed by local law.
Athens could insert into its own laws so-called "Collective
Action Clauses" -- rare in the defaults vultures have
successfully challenged in the past -- to squeeze out minorities
opposing any government writedown.
In Argentina's case, funds were able to seek legal redress
using New York law, under which many of the bonds were issued.
How and if funds would battle Greece for payoffs is not yet
clear, but in the past some have been ready for a long fight.
In 2000, Hedge funds EM Ltd and NML Capital Ltd, an
affiliate of Elliott Management, won a hefty payment from Peru
after that country's 1995 default. They are still suing
Argentina for payments.
Gramercy expects bondholders will eventually have to accept
a much bigger writedown than the 50 percent proposed -- at 70
percent across all creditors. Factoring in funding and political
uncertainties that will extend beyond that, he values Greece's
2013 bond at 16 cents in the euro far below the 35 cents it
trade near in secondary markets.
But any decision on when to invest is not just a question of
prices. The funds want to be sure they have a stable partner in
government before sitting down at the negotiating table.
"If you're sitting there buying 24 cents assets thinking
you're going to get a quick restructuring, you're missing the
fact that when there is a turnstile at the finance ministry and
the presidential palace, there is no-one to talk to,"
Koenigsberger said.
Greece's new coalition government led by technocrat Prime
Minister Lucas Papademos may struggle to secure the cross-party
support the country needs to access new EU-IMF funds.
Argentina saw four new presidents between 1999
and 2003 during the height of its economic crisis.
FREE-RIDING
Though some distressed debt managers may be reluctant to get
involved in Greece yet, a small band of hedge funds are taking
the plunge.
One of the more popular bets is to buy short-dated Greek
bonds -- like the March 2012 bond trading at close to 40 cents
-- and then bet Athens will pay out in full when the debt comes
due, two sources familiar with distressed trading told Reuters.
"That trade is an exceptionally risky strategy...The problem
I have with that is it assumes the PSI will be successful and
Greece won't be in a hard default," Koenigsberger said.
"I was in Europe a year ago and people were telling me about
that trade. That was when (the bonds) were trading at 78 to 80
and now they trade at 38."
Humes said fundamental value in Greek bonds is irrelevant as
long as some holders wanted to offload positions.
"You need the forced sellers to get out of the way. I
haven't seen wholesale selling of Greek debt. When you see the
European (investors) belt this stuff out then you are going to
find some sort of technical level," he said, adding that Greek
bonds could trade as low as 10 cents in the euro.
The spread of Europe's sovereign debt crisis to Italy is
also making the entire analysis of Greece a difficult one, and
Koenigsberger is not willing to rule out a default there.
"The Soviet Union/Russia was said to be too big to default,
and they had nuclear weapons, and yet we let them default twice
in one decade. I keep hearing Italy's too big to default, too
big to bail, too big to fail, well I heard all that about
Russia."
