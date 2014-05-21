BRIEF-Zhongtian Urban Dev plans to boost financial holding unit's capital
March 16 Zhongtian Urban Development Group Co Ltd
May 21 Vunani Ltd
* Willy Ross resigns as an independent non-executive director and as chairman of board with immediate effect.
* Lionel Isaac Jacobs, will assume role of chairman of Vunani board with immediate effect. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
March 16 Zhongtian Urban Development Group Co Ltd
* CFO Gruell says synergies from merger with RZB will come more from reduced funding costs than from operational costs
* Announces partial prepayment of S$50.0 million of 5-year transferable term loan facility granted under facility agreement