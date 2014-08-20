Aug 20 (Reuters) -

* Anticipates that it will report H1 basic EPS of between 67.5 cents and 69.3 cents (2013: 9.3 cents basic EPS) and headline loss per share of between 17.8 cents and 19.2 cents (2013: 7.2 cents headline EPS)

* Increase in basic EPS is attributable to disposal of property asset management business, which was concluded during period