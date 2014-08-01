(Refiles to add bullet point, link)

Aug 1 V V Food & Beverage Co Ltd

* Says plans to issue up to 900 million yuan (145.65 million US dollar) debt financing instruments

* Says plans to issue up to 200 mln yuan direct financing instruments targeting wealth management plan investors

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1AGxqWF; bit.ly/1liyExx

Further company coverage: (1 US dollar = 6.1793 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)