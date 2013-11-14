BERLIN Nov 14 Volkswagen is recalling 239,000 models of its Amarok pick-up truck worldwide due to possible leaks in the vehicle's fuel line, the company said on Thursday.

Europe's largest automotive group said earlier it is also recalling about 800,000 Tiguan compact sport-utility vehicles globally for risks of a partial malfunctioning of its lights.

(Reporting by Andreas Cremer, editing by Christiaan Hetzner)