GM CEO, President at Opel HQ for talks with management
FRANKFURT, Feb 15 General Motors Chief Executive Mary Barra and President Dan Ammann are at Opel's headquarters in Ruesselsheim, Germany, Opel said on Wednesday.
BERLIN May 2 Volkswagen's luxury division Audi may match last year's operating profit of 5.35 billion euros ($7.08 billion) in 2012 if economic conditions do not deteriorate, said Chief Financial Officer Axel Strotbek.
"We expect an operating result on the high level of last year despite higher spending on new models, technologies and expansion of manufacturing structures provided that economic conditions don't change markedly," Strotbek said in a statement published on Wednesday.
Audi accounted for almost half of VW group's operating profit of 11.3 billion euros last year. The car maker, based in Ingolstadt, sold a record 346,137 vehicles in the first quarter, a 10.8 percent gain on year-ago levels.
($1 = 0.7561 euros) (Reporting by Andreas Cremer)
FRANKFURT, Feb 15 General Motors Chief Executive Mary Barra and President Dan Ammann are at Opel's headquarters in Ruesselsheim, Germany, Opel said on Wednesday.
* Earnings boost Huhtamaki, Heineken (Adds detail and quotes, updates prices)
LONDON, Feb 15 Britain has contacted the president of General Motors to express concerns after the American firm opened talks to sell its European operations, including the Vauxhall plants in England, to France's PSA Group .