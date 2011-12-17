FRANKFURT Dec 17 Volkswagen's premium car brand Audi expects no major impact from the euro zone debt crisis and expects to grow in 2012, Audi Chief Executive Rupert Stadler told a German magazine.

"There's a good chance for further growth next year... Therefore, we will keep investing and not start saving money," he told WirtschaftsWoche according to a pre-release of an article ahead of its publication on Monday.

Stadler confirmed the company's unit sales outlook of 1.3 million vehicles this year and said it may reach its goal of 1.5 million by 2015, earlier than planned.

The company was also considering making acquisitions, Stadler said, without giving details. (Reporting by Christoph Steitz; Editing by John Stonestreet)