UPDATE 1-Takata taps KSS as final bidder for restructuring deal - sources
* Takata at centre of global airbag recall, seeks financial rescue
BERLIN, April 18 Volkswagen's Audi premium-car said on Wednesday it plans to build a factory in Mexico, a step designed to help foster growth of the German automotive group in North America.
The company plans to build sports utility vehicles in the Latin American country from 2016 and will decide later this year where exactly it will erect the plant, it said in a statement. (Reporting By Andreas Cremer and Ludwig Burger)
TORONTO, Feb 3 The U.S. Department of Justice will not be filing an emergency stay on Friday night to overturn a Seattle's judge ruling that blocked a U.S. executive order temporarily barring refugees and nationals from seven countries from entering the United States, a spokesman said.
Feb 3 U.S. Customs & Border Protection (CBP) has informed U.S. airlines that they can once again board travelers who had been barred by an executive order last week, after it was blocked nationwide on Friday by a federal judge in Seattle, an airline official told Reuters.