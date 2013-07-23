BERLIN, July 23 Bentley Motors, Volkswagen's ultra-luxury division, will build its first sport-utility vehicle in the United Kingdom and create over 1,000 jobs in the country, VW said on Tuesday.

Bentley will invest over 800 million pounds ($1.23 billion) over the next three years at its U.K. headquarters and the development of new models, VW said. Sales of the planned SUV will start in 2016. ($1 = 0.6506 British pounds) (Reporting by Andreas Cremer; Editing by Christoph Steitz)