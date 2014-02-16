FRANKFURT Feb 16 Volkswagen's works council on Sunday said it aims to meet with labour experts in the United States to discuss how to form German-style labour representation at its Chattanooga, Tennessee plant, after workers at the factory voted against teaming up with the United Auto Workers union (UAW).

VW needs a labour union in the United States to help set up a works council in Chattanooga, where it builds the mid-sized Passat Sedan.