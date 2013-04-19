SHANGHAI, April 19 Volkswagen AG sees China's passenger-car market growing by between six and eight percent per year over the next 3-5 years, Jochem Heizmann, chief executive of Volkswagen Group China, said on Friday.

The multi-brand car company is also targeting growth matching the pace of the wider Chinese market, Heizmann said in Shanghai. (Reporting by Andreas Cremer; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)