UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
BEIJING, July 12 Volkswagen AG and its China joint ventures sold 1.5 million vehicles in the country in the first six months, up 18.7 percent from a year earlier, the German automaker said on Friday.
Volkswagen makes vehicles in China in partnership with FAW Group and SAIC Motor Corp. (Reporting by Fang Yan in BEIJING and Samuel Shen and Kazunori Takada in SHANGHAI)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources