BEIJING, July 12 Volkswagen AG and its China joint ventures sold 1.5 million vehicles in the country in the first six months, up 18.7 percent from a year earlier, the German automaker said on Friday.

Volkswagen makes vehicles in China in partnership with FAW Group and SAIC Motor Corp. (Reporting by Fang Yan in BEIJING and Samuel Shen and Kazunori Takada in SHANGHAI)