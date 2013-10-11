SHANGHAI Oct 11 Volkswagen AG and its China joint ventures sold 2.36 million vehicles in mainland China, Hong Kong and Macau during the first nine months of the year, up 18 percent from a year earlier, the German automaker said in a in a statement on Friday.

Volkswagen's growth outpaced China's passenger car market, which grew 16.4 percent during the period.

Europe's top carmaker makes vehicles in China in partnership with FAW Group and SAIC Motor Corp.

Over the past year, German carmakers including Volkswagen and BMW AG have been expanding their market share in China at the cost of Japanese rivals suffering from rising anti-Japan sentiment sparked by fresh territorial disputes between China and Japan. (Reporting by Samuel Shen and Kazunori Takada in SHANGHAI)