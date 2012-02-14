BEIJING Feb 14 Volkswagen AG's
two joint ventures in China plan to start making electric cars
in 2014 and to ramp up to mass production by 2018, its China
chief said on Tuesday.
Initial EV output at Shanghai Volkswagen and FAW Volkswagen
was estimated at a few thousand vehicles, rising to 100,000 by
2018, the president and chief executive of Volkswagen's China
operations, Karl-Thomas Neumann, told an EU-China business
convention in Beijing.
E-vehicles have so far been limited by cost batteries, and a
lack of economies of scale and models considered appealing to
car buyers, but Neumann said they were needed to reduce China's
pollution and reliance on oil.
"I am convinced e-vehicles will be a success in China
because I think it is desperately needed," he told the
convention.
He added that Volkswagen, which has partnerships with SAIC
Motor Corp and FAW Group in China, would launch its
first plug-in hybrid here in 2015.
Each of Volkswagen's joint ventures would develop its own
e-vehicle, Neumann said. He did not specify whether the 100,000
EV output planned for 2018 was for each JV or a combined target.
The central government has declared the electric vehicle
industry a top priority, earmarking $1.5 billion per year for
the next 10 years to become one of the leading producers of
clean vehicles.
It has named 25 cities including Beijing, Hangzhou, Shanghai
and Shenzhen to lead the migration to green vehicles. However,
demand for EVs has been held back by a lack of models, limited
charging facilities, high sticker prices and safety concerns.
(Reporting by Lucy Horby; Writing by Fang Yan; Editing by Chris
Lewis)