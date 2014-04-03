* VW to announce plug-in hybrid plans at Beijing show
-sources
* VW likely to pick new Foshan plant as production venue
-sources
* VW declines comment
By Andreas Cremer
BERLIN, April 3 Volkswagen plans to
make plug-in cars in China, company sources say, seeing a big
potential market as the country's leaders fight hazardous levels
of air pollution with measures that include boosting green
power.
VW will announce its plans at the Beijing auto show on April
19-20 and will build the plug-in hybrids - a combined petrol
engine and electric motor that can travel longer distances on
battery power than ordinary hybrids - with their Chinese partner
First Automotive Works, the sources said on Thursday.
Production is likely to be at its new assembly plant in
Foshan, southern China, the sources told Reuters on condition
they not be identified because the plans are still confidential.
VW declined to comment.
China's Premier Li Keqiang said last month the country would
"declare war" on pollution as part of efforts to upgrade the
economy and shift the focus away from heavy industry.
The government announced a 10 billion yuan ($1.61 billion)
fund to help change the way it produces and consumes energy. It
aims to promote green and low-carbon technology to cut fossil
fuel use and control coal consumption.
Volkswagen, Europe's biggest carmaker, is a late starter in
terms of making environmentally-friendly cars in China, even
though the country is its No. 1 market and accounted for a third
of last year's record 9.7 million global deliveries.
Rival Daimler and its local partner BYD Co. plan
to start selling their Denza electric vehicle this year, though
as yet they have given no start date. Hybrid vehicle champion
Toyota unveiled the Yundon-Showanchin II hybrid model
last year, specifically developed for China.
Faced with caps on carbon dioxide emissions in core European
markets and a drive by rivals to develop battery-powered cars,
VW needs to grab a share of the market for plug-in hybrids.
"This technology allows us to meet three key customer wishes
at the same time - emission-free electric mobility, a full range
for long-distance driving and 100 percent driving pleasure," VW
Chief Executive Martin Winterkorn said at the March 13 annual
press conference.
Volkswagen's Foshan factory has been building its Golf
hatchback and the Audi A3 compact since last September, and
Volkswagen said it will double capacity at the site, co-owned by
FAW, to 600,000 cars per year over time.
VW said last month it planned to develop and build a new,
environmentally-friendly vehicle with FAW, after talks between
German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Chinese President Xi Jinping
in Berlin, but gave no further details.
($1 = 6.2056 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Andreas Cremer; Editing by Sophie Walker)