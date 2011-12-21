PARIS Dec 21 The Volkswagen Golf and Fiat
Panda are, together, older than the European Union, but the
euro's unravelling could mean serious headaches for one and
potential blessings for the other.
Beyond the immediate economic fallout, a north-south
break-up in which Italy, Spain and Greece abandoned the currency
would transform the industrial map, upending a decade of
investment decisions and supply relationships based on monetary
union.
"If this happens, there are no winners among European car
makers," said Alexander Law, Paris-based head of Xerfi Global,
an economics consulting firm. "But there are different degrees
of loser, and a lot hangs on the profitability of domestic
production."
A break-up would likely see the emergence of a stronger
German currency - whether a restored deutschmark or more select
euro - raising domestic production costs and eroding the
competitiveness of exports like the Golf, first sold in 1974.
By contrast, Fiat's 31-year-old Panda mini could
become more attractively priced overseas as a new lira sagged
under the weight of Italy's public debt.
"The German industry would find itself operating with a
re-established deutschmark and its export competitiveness
crippled," Sanford C. Bernstein auto analyst Max Warburton said.
He cites estimates that a free-floating national currency
would be 20-80 percent stronger than the rate at which the
deutschmark joined the euro in 1999.
Car makers are bracing for the impact, quietly.
Executives at Volkswagen, Fiat, Renault
and PSA Peugeot Citroen were loath to
discuss a euro meltdown, but a senior manager at another German
carmaker said it was preparing to brief investors on contingency
plans.
He requested anonymity due to the sensitivity of the
subject.
"I don't even want to imagine that at all, and I don't
believe it will happen," said BMW Chief Executive
Norbert Reithofer, when asked about break-up scenarios last
week.
Fiat boss Sergio Marchionne was also dismissive.
"You can do all the planning you like," he told reporters.
"These are such seismic movements that no plan will work."
AUTOS EXPOSED
If the euro zone does disintegrate, automakers will be on
the front line because of their high labour costs and political
barriers to restructuring.
Companies face a complex calculation of outcomes for each
factory, product, supplier and market. If France stayed in a
smaller euro, Peugeot and Renault would also be squeezed at home
while their plants in Spain became more competitive - as could
Seat, Volkswagen's Spanish brand.
Still, Britain's proliferation of foreign-owned car
manufacturing since the pound's 1992 exit from the pre-euro
exchange rate mechanism shows the benefits of keeping a national
currency that can devalue to stay competitive, Xerfi's Law said.
"The British car industry may no longer exist in terms of
native brands, but it's still strong in terms of output and
workforce," he said. The euro helps German exports and saps
demand for Italian goods because it is weaker than the
deutschmark would have been, and stronger than the lira.
NEW EXPORT BASE
Fiat is repatriating Panda production from Poland to Naples,
following an 800 million euro factory upgrade. The move, agreed
under political pressure in return for a more flexible union
contract, was "not an optimal solution from a purely industrial
point of view," CEO Marchionne said last week.
But the compromise could pay off if an Italian euro exit
softened wage costs for Fiat's 68,000 domestic workers,
narrowing the gap with eastern European economies.
"If Marchionne saw the competitiveness of his Italian plants
increase 30 percent, I think it would be an important factor,"
said Mizuho Bank economist Riccardo Barbieri, adding that
foreign automakers might also use the country as an export base.
"Italy has lost competitiveness since the euro's
introduction, so the only silver lining in a currency break-up
would be manufacturers' ability to sell products more cheaply
abroad," he said.
Volkswagen, Europe's biggest carmaker, last year exported
nearly half of the 2.12 million vehicles produced domestically
and 70 percent of its Golfs - most assembled near its Wolfsburg
headquarters in a plant the size of Gibraltar. The group has
181,000 domestic employees.
A stronger currency would weaken the Germans in China and
the United States where exports have surged for BMW and
Daimler's Mercedes Benz.
That would threaten $19 billion of export revenue for each
premium automaker and $8 billion for Volkswagen, according to
Bernstein estimates. A 10 percent currency gain would cut 2012
earnings by 14 percent for Volkswagen, 19 percent for Daimler
and 22 percent for BMW.
SOUTHERN EXPOSURE
Volkswagen nonetheless enters the crisis as the region's
most profitable mass car maker, with a 4.7 percent operating
margin for the VW brand - compared with Fiat's 2 percent - and a
plan to lift sales by one-third to 10 million vehicles in 2018.
Its European sales jumped 7.4 percent in January-November,
bucking declines of 1.4 percent for the market overall and 12
percent for Fiat, the worst performer.
The sheer scale of the fallout could swamp any benefits for
Fiat. The Italian carmaker, which has built a 54 percent stake
in Chrysler since 2009, is among the most exposed to southern
economies, where collapsing demand offers a foretaste of the
deep slump a euro break-up would spread across the continent.
"A currency break-up would unleash such enormous consumer
retrenchment that I wonder whether Fiat would survive in
Europe," said London-based Credit Suisse analyst Erich Hauser.
"There might not be an Italian-made Panda."
Any advantage from a restored lira would be offset by the
inflation of Fiat's raw-material costs, parts prices and 17
billion euro gross debts, Hauser said. "Although the Germans
might have a competitiveness problem, their debt won't
appreciate and their cash piles will be worth more."
ASIAN OPPORTUNITY
If there are any real winners in a euro break-up, observers
agree, they won't be European.
With their home markets and industrial strategy smashed, the
continent's automakers would be easier prey for South Korea's
Hyundai and Kia, whose joint share of
European sales has doubled since 2003, to 5.1 percent.
Japan's Toyota, still repairing the reputational
damage from almost 20 million safety recalls since 2009, could
also use a more favourable exchange rate with northern Europe to
reverse a four-year slide in market share.
"It would solve one of Toyota's main problems, which is the
strong yen," said Ferdinand Dudenhoeffer, head of the Centre for
Automotive Research at the University of Duisburg-Essen,
Germany. "This could be their big chance for a comeback."
(Additional reporting by Silvia Aloisi and Stephen Jewkes;
editing by Chris Wickham)