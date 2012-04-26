* Q1 opg profit 3.2 bln eur vs Rtrs poll avg 2.7 bln

* Q1 revenue up 26 pct to 47.3 bln eur, reflecting MAN

* Confirms outlook for 2012 to match 2011 opg profit

* Says expects to increase deliveries and revenue

* Shares up 6 pct, top Dax gainer (Adds analyst comment, background)

By Andreas Cremer

BERLIN, April 26 Germany's Volkswagen posted an unexpected gain in first-quarter profit, surprising analysts and bucking a trend of poor performance by European carmakers because of its strong sales outside Western Europe.

Demand in countries like the United States and Russia for models such as the Audi A6 luxury sedan and the VW Tiguan compact SUV offset weaker European sales and made up for the upfront costs of an investment programme to increase production.

Operating profit at Europe's biggest car manufacturer increased 10 percent to 3.2 billion euros ($4.2 billion), VW said on Thursday, beating analysts' expectations for a drop of almost 9 percent to 2.7 billion.

Revenue surged by more than a quarter to 47.3 billion euros, reflecting the inclusion of truck maker MAN SE. VW raised its majority stake in MAN to almost 74 percent this month after taking control of the company last November to help combine group truck operations.

Carmakers that rely heavily on European sales are struggling, as cut-throat price competition hurts margins in a market that is dwindling because of austerity measures and muted wage growth that keeps drivers away from showrooms.

PSA Peugeot Citroen, Europe's No. 2 car maker, and Renault posted drops in quarterly sales by 7 percent and 8.6 percent respectively, reflecting the French companies' dependence on plunging southern European markets.

VW, in contrast, is benefiting from its diversity. Relying on continued expansion of car markets in Asia, the United States, Latin America and Russia, it aims to boost deliveries beyond the record 8.3 million vehicles sold last year.

"The results are outstanding," said Frank Schwope, analyst with NordLB in Hanover, Germany. "VW is a bastion of calm. It's time for them to improve their long term outlook."

Wolfsburg-based VW reaffirmed its 2012 goals to match last year's operating profit of 11.3 billion euros and increase revenue from the 159.3 billion euros achieved in 2011.

First-quarter sales of vehicles by group brands including luxury division Audi and Czech unit Skoda increased 9.6 percent to a record 2.16 million units, offsetting declines in western Europe.

VW is striving to become the biggest and most profitable car maker by 2018, seeking to boost deliveries to 10 million that year - a goal that Schwope said could be reached by 2016.

VW's preferred shares traded almost 6 percent higher at 133.55 euros, topping the list of gainers in Germany's benchmark DAX index.

"I'm still convinced that the VW group can approach the coming months with confidence," Chief Executive Officer Martin Winterkorn said in the statement, pointing to plans to roll out more than 40 new models or updated vehicles in 2012.

Higher profit at VW was achieved even as VW shoulders upfront investments on production technology.

A new architecture to build as many as 3.5 million small and mid-sized cars such as the Golf, VW's best-selling model, and Audi's A3 compact, may absorb about 15 billion euros of costs through 2016 to retrofit factories, Chief Financial Officer Hans Dieter Poetsch said on March 12.

($1 = 0.7585 euros) (Reporting By Andreas Cremer; Editing by Mark Potter and Peter Graff)