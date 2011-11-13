FRANKFURT Nov 13 Europe's largest carmaker Volkswagen is looking to increase its global staff by more than 10 percent next year, a German paper cited the group's Chief Executive as saying.

VW CEO Winterkorn told Sunday paper Bild am Sonntag that it was possible for the group to have 500,000 employees by the end of 2012, up from 449,000 currently.

The head of Porsche AG, the sportcar maker jointly controlled by Porsche SE and VW, told the paper that the company was also eyeing a 10 percent increase in jobs.

German premium-car makers BMW and Daimler , for their part, struck a more cautious note, saying their headcount next year would depend on the business development, the paper said, citing BMW CEO Norbert Reithofer and his Daimler counterpart Dieter Zetsche. (Reporting by Ludwig Burger)