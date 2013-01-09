FRANKFURT Jan 9 Volkswagen said on Wednesday it was seeking to conclude a domination and profit and loss transfer agreement with MAN SE, which would give it full strategic and financial control over the truck maker.

"The planned step is a further milestone on the road to creating an integrated commercial vehicles group," the company said in a statement.

Volkswagen said it currently holds 75.03 percent of the voting rights in MAN. (Reporting by Harro ten Wolde)