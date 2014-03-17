* VW supervisory board to approve Tiguan move - sources

* Hanover plant to build smaller contingent of Tiguan

* Board will also ratify Poland plant for Crafter van -sources

BERLIN, March 17 Volkswagen will expand its production of the Tiguan compact sport-utility vehicle, one of its top-selling European models, to a factory in northern Germany to boost capacity utilization at the site, sources told Reuters.

Europe's largest carmaker has been adding capacity abroad, especially in the lucrative Chinese and North American markets, to beef up its network of over 100 plants worldwide.

But the top labour representative at VW's plant in Hanover told Reuters in January the factory needs a new model to safeguard jobs as capacity utilization was running at only 70 percent amid falling demand for commercial vehicles in key European markets.

The Hanover plant, where more than 14,000 workers assemble the T5 multivan and the Amarok pick-up truck, may lose an order for Porsche's Panamera coupe as the sports-car maker may focus that production at its own factory in Leipzig.

Hanover also came away empty-handed in vying for an order to build the next generation of the Crafter van, which VW wants to build at a new factory in Poland near its Poznan plant. [ID:

To bump up the workload in Hanover, one of VW's biggest European assembly plants, VW will add the Tiguan, its third-most produced model in Germany last year, two sources familiar with the matter told Reuters, confirming a report on Monday in Germany's Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung.

Several hundred Tiguan models, production of which remains centred at VW's main Wolfsburg factory, are due to come off the assembly line in Hanover per day, the sources said, without being more specific.

VW declined to comment.

To avoid friction with workers over production decisions, steps to close or build factories require a two-thirds majority on VW's 20-member supervisory board, which is evenly split between management and labour representatives.

The board is slated to approve the decisions on Hanover and Poland by Tuesday when labour leader are due to brief Hanover employees on future business, sources said. (Reporting by Andreas Cremer and Jan Schwartz; Editing by Hugh Lawson)