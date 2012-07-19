* VW open to minority holding or controlling stake-sources
* VW spokesman declines to comment on speculation
By Andreas Cremer
BERLIN, July 19 Volkswagen is
considering launching a new bid for Malaysia's Proton as
Europe's largest car maker aims to tap growing southeast Asian
markets in its quest for global dominance, sources familiar with
the matter said on Thursday.
VW, which failed in 2007 to form a tie-up with Proton, might
seek either a minority holding in the owner of UK sports-car
manufacturer Lotus or a controlling stake, two sources said on
condition they not be identified.
Wolfsburg-based VW assembles the Passat sedan in partnership
with Malaysian automotive and property conglomerate DRB-HICOM
at the company's plant in Pekan. VW, which does not
have a factory in Malaysia, also plans to produce the Jetta and
Polo models at DRB-HICOM's factory.
"Toyota has declared the area as its own backyard," said
Christoph Stuermer, a Frankfurt-based analyst at research firm
IHS Automotive. "But southeast Asia plays a considerable role in
VW's global expansion plan; they can't afford not to be there."
German publication Manager Magazin reported earlier on
Thursday that VW was considering another bid for Proton, noting
that its deliberations might even include a full-scale
acquisition in the long term.
VW spokesman Eric Felber declined to comment on the report.
The German car maker, which surpassed Toyota last year to
become the world's second-biggest manufacturer behind General
Motors, has a goal of boosting global deliveries to more
than 10 million vehicles by 2018.
Six-month sales, including the group's Audi and Skoda
brands, rose 8.9 percent to 4.45 million vehicles, putting VW on
track to beat last year's record 8.3 million. Deliveries in the
Asia-Pacific region surged 17.6 percent to 1.48 million cars, of
which 1.3 million were sold in China, VW's biggest
market.
Previous talks with VW foundered partly because of pressure
from Malaysia's former Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad, who, as
Proton adviser, said that the company (which was then
state-owned) must remain in Malaysian hands. Malaysia's state
investment arm Khazanah sold its 42.7 percent stake in Proton in
January to DRB-HICOM for $411.9 million.
Underlining its push for world dominance, VW announced a
major reshuffle of group and brand managers on June 2 to drive
growth in emerging markets and accelerate a planned integration
of its truck-making divisions.
"It's our clear goal to continue the successful
(expansion)course of past years with great dynamics and
stability," Chief Executive Martin Winterkorn said on June 2.
