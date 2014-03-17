DETROIT, March 17 Volkswagen AG said it is recalling about 160,351 Passat sedans in the United States and Canada because a low-beam headlight could become inoperable.

VW said it is possible on Passat cars from model years 2012 and 2013 that in instances where the hood is closed roughly or dropped from a certain height the resulting vibration or impact can cause a low-beam headlight bulb's connector to lose electrical contact. Losing the light could lead to reduced visibility, the company said.

The German automaker said a warning light in the instrument panel will immediately alert the driver if that happens. VW said there have been no reports of accidents or injuries related to the issue.

VW said it will notify owners to take the car to a dealer, where an improved bulb fitting will be installed free of charge. Additionally, the hood bumpers will be inspected and adjusted or replaced as needed to prevent the hood from contacting the headlight assembly.

Affected are about 150,201 cars sold in the United States and about 10,150 in Canada, VW said.

The company added that the Tennessee-built Passat is sold in other countries, but figures for the number of cars affected outside of North America were not immediately available.