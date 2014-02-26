FRANKFURT Feb 26 German carmaker Volkswagen said on Wednesday it is recalling 589,000 Caddy small delivery vans globally to fix a condition that may cause an open tailgate to snap shut.

The gas-pressure shock absorbers attached to the tail gate may get dislodged in some vehicles built between November 2003 and January 2013, VW said in a statement.

Of the affected Caddy vans, 284,000 are in Germany.

The news comes just three months after Volkswagen had to recall over 2.6 million cars, about a third of them in China, to fix a variety of problems, a blow to a group striving to overtake Toyota and General Motors as the world's biggest carmaker. (Reporting by Ludwig Burger; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)