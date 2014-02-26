UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
FRANKFURT Feb 26 German carmaker Volkswagen said on Wednesday it is recalling 589,000 Caddy small delivery vans globally to fix a condition that may cause an open tailgate to snap shut.
The gas-pressure shock absorbers attached to the tail gate may get dislodged in some vehicles built between November 2003 and January 2013, VW said in a statement.
Of the affected Caddy vans, 284,000 are in Germany.
The news comes just three months after Volkswagen had to recall over 2.6 million cars, about a third of them in China, to fix a variety of problems, a blow to a group striving to overtake Toyota and General Motors as the world's biggest carmaker. (Reporting by Ludwig Burger; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources