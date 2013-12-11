BERLIN Dec 11 Germany's Volkswagen is hiring Italian engineering graduates as it expands its recruitment efforts in southern Europe to counter a skills shortage at home.

Up to 100 young Italian engineers will be trained for as many as 21 months at German affiliates of Europe's largest automotive group, starting early next year, the company said on Wednesday.

The measure follows a programme announced by VW in August 2012 that resulted in 105 young engineers from Spain and Portugal, out of a pool of more than 5,700 applicants, joining as trainees.

Youth unemployment is running at more than 40 percent in Italy and is one of the main challenges facing Prime Minister Enrico Letta.

Wolfsburg-based VW is offering young Italians the prospect of permanent employment in its efforts to secure the supply of skilled technical staff as it continues its international expansion with new factories in China, Brazil and Mexico.

The company, which has set a goal of surpassing Toyota and General Motors to become the worlds' No. 1 carmaker by 2018, increased its workforce by 3.7 percent to 570,000 in the first nine months of the year.

(Reporting by Andreas Cremer; Editing by David Goodman)