* Q3 op profit 2.78 bln euros vs 2.32 bln year-ago
* Reiterates goals for flat 2013 op profit, record sales
* New platform will "increasingly" add to savings - VW
* Shares up 4.6 pct
(Adds more analyst comment, detail, background, shares)
By Andreas Cremer
BERLIN, Oct 30 Record quarterly sales of luxury
Porsches and Audis helped Volkswagen, Europe's
biggest carmaker, to stick to its full-year target for flat
earnings on Wednesday, easing some concerns about the costs of
its new manufacturing platform.
Shares in the German group, which last month denied a report
it was at risk of missing its financial targets because of
higher costs, were over 4 percent higher around mid-session.
However, some analysts expressed concern about the level of
discounting on Volkswagen's (VW) mass-market cars in a weak
European market, and remained to be convinced its new
manufacturing platform would deliver the promised benefits.
"An outlook for flat earnings is anything but overwhelming,"
said Frankfurt-based Bankhaus Metzler analyst Juergen Pieper.
"Auto markets were in a dire state last year, that's why
year-on-year results look so good today."
Slumping auto demand in core European markets, where VW
sells almost 40 percent of its models, has caused sales in the
debt-stricken region to drop for seven straight quarters.
VW has weathered the storm better than rivals and even
raised its share of the European market while mass-market peers
PSA Peugeot Citroen and Fiat are grappling
with shrinking volumes.
Much of that has been due to luxury division Audi and sports
car maker Porsche, which was fully absorbed by VW a year ago,
with both brands also enjoying double-digit percentage sales
growth in China and the United States.
Group operating profit rose almost a fifth to 2.78 billion
euros ($3.8 billion) in the third quarter, matching the mean
forecast of 14 analysts in a Reuters poll.
"Profit was bang in line with expectations and the outlook
still stands - that's what the market needs from the revenue
side of things to be cheerful," said Frank Biller, an analyst
with Landesbank Baden-Wuerttemberg.
THE COSTS QUESTION
VW reaffirmed goals to match last year's record operating
profit of 11.5 billion euros and to push deliveries and sales to
record levels this year.
Audi and Porsche contributed a combined two thirds to VW's
8.55 billion-euro nine-month profit and hold out the prospect of
further growth, with Porsche adding a fifth model in 2014, the
Macan compact SUV.
Nine-month deliveries at Stuttgart-based Porsche jumped 15
percent to 120,000 while sales at Audi were up 8 percent to 1.18
million, about 30,000 units behind luxury-market champion BMW
that Audi has pledged to eclipse by 2020.
But with adverse foreign exchange moves and painful
discounts in core European markets sparking a 4 percent drop in
third-quarter group sales to 47 billion euros, VW cautioned its
full-year targets were "very ambitious."
"We are focusing on disciplined cost and investment
management," said finance chief Hans Dieter Poetsch who recently
warned VW might need to defer some non-product investments.
"That's particularly important given the fact that the
economic environment isn't expected to improve in the short
term," he added, without putting a figure on any cost cuts.
VW said switching production of small and medium-sized
models at its four main passenger-car brands to its "MQB"
modular platform "will have an increasingly positive effect" on
the group's cost structure, without elaborating.
Some analysts have warned the cost of MQB, designed to cut
material outlays 20 percent and shorten vehicle assembly times
30 percent, will keep weighing on profits and that its savings
may miss targets.
VW shares, which have lagged the European autos index
by 19 percent this year, were up 4.6 percent at 182.95
euros as of 1220 GMT.
($1 = 0.7262 euros)
(Editing by David Holmes and Mark Potter)