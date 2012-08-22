(Corrects second paragraph to show year-to-date total was 3.26 million, not 2.95 million)

BERLIN Aug 22 Volkswagen posted an 11.9 percent increase in global sales of VW brand vehicles in July to 468,300 autos, the Wolfsburg-based German carmaker said in a statement published on Wednesday.

The year-to-date gain was 10.4 percent to 3.26 million deliveries. VW is due to publish sales for its multi-brand group on Friday. (Reporting By Andreas Cremer)