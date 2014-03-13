UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
BERLIN, March 13 Volkswagen's operations in Russia are grappling with effects from the crisis in the Ukraine, finance chief Hans-Dieter Poetsch said.
Repercussions of the situation in the Ukraine are placing a "clear burden" on VW's Russia business, Poetsch said at a press conference on Thursday.
Related currency volatility is "extreme" and very difficult to hedge, he said.
Chief Executive Martin Winterkorn said VW would focus more strongly on its U.S. business where the German carmaker's sales have been falling for months, to overcome its "niche" status in the world's second-largest auto market. (Reporting by Andreas Cremer; Editing by Maria Sheahan)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources