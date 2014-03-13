BERLIN, March 13 Volkswagen's operations in Russia are grappling with effects from the crisis in the Ukraine, finance chief Hans-Dieter Poetsch said.

Repercussions of the situation in the Ukraine are placing a "clear burden" on VW's Russia business, Poetsch said at a press conference on Thursday.

Related currency volatility is "extreme" and very difficult to hedge, he said.

Chief Executive Martin Winterkorn said VW would focus more strongly on its U.S. business where the German carmaker's sales have been falling for months, to overcome its "niche" status in the world's second-largest auto market. (Reporting by Andreas Cremer; Editing by Maria Sheahan)