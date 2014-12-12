UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
FRANKFURT Dec 12 Germany's Volkswagen said on Friday group sales rose 0.7 percent in November to 834,800 vehicles.
"Deliveries by the Volkswagen Group remain on track during the last few weeks of the year. The ten million mark is within reach in spite of all the uncertainties in the global automotive sector," board member Christian Klingler said in a statement. (Reporting by Harro ten Wolde; Editing by Christoph Steitz)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources