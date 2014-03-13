BERLIN, March 13 German carmaker Volkswagen
expects to sell more than 10 million vehicles across
its multi-brand group this year, aiming to hit a long-running
target four years earlier than previously planned.
Group sales were up 4.7 percent in the first two months of
this year at 1.47 million autos, excluding the MAN SE
and Scania heavy-trucks brands, VW said at its annual
press conference on Thursday.
Europe's largest automotive group plans to launch over 100
new models and facelifts this year and next, it said, eyeing
continued growth in 2015 auto sales.
With its 10 million sales-goal within reach, VW will shift
its focus more strongly toward earnings quality, the company
said, counting on effects of a new cost-cutting modular platform
dubbed MQB that is starting to boost profit.
Last year, VW increased group sales 4.9 percent to a record
9.73 million vehicles.