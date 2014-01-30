BERLIN Jan 30 Germany's Volkswagen
narrowly beat General Motors Co. in the global auto sales
race last year, finishing as runner-up behind sales champion
Toyota Motor Corp..
VW group deliveries increased to 9.73 million passenger
cars, vans and heavy trucks in 2013, a spokesman said on
Thursday, around 5 percent more than in 2012.
GM sold 9.71 million vehicles last year, up 4 percent
year-on-year, while Toyota said its sales rose 2 percent to 9.98
million cars.
VW has pledged to surpass Toyota to snatch the global sales
crown no later than 2018, though analysts have said it could
meet that goal as early as this year.
Toyota regained the top spot in world auto sales charts in
2012, after slipping to third place behind GM and Volkswagen in
2011, following natural disasters in Japan and Thailand.
Previously, Toyota had been on top from 2008 through 2010.