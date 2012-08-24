FRANKFURT Aug 24 German carmaker Volkswagen said July group deliveries rose by 10.3 percent to 734,600 vehicles.

Deliveries, excluding MAN and Scania, in the first seven months of the year were up 9.1 percent at 5.19 million, the company said on Friday.

"Overall, we made a good start to the second half of the year and continued on our growth trajectory in almost all regions, particularly Asia, North America and Russia," said Christian Klingler, Volkswagen executive board member in charge of sales.

"However, the situation in Western Europe remains noticeably tense, although our brands outperformed the overall market there despite the difficult conditions." (Reporting by Harro ten Wolde)