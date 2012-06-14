BERLIN, June 14 Volkswagen, Europe's
biggest car maker, increased group sales 7.8 percent in May to
763,800 vehicles, driven by demand from China, the United States
and eastern Europe.
Deliveries of passenger cars, sport-utility vehicles and
commercial vans across VW's automotive group rose 8.4 percent in
the first five months to 3.65 million, the company said in a
statement published on Thursday.
Earlier on Thursday, VW said year-to-date sales rose 9.3
percent to 3.704 million, citing preliminary data.
