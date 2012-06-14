HIGHLIGHTS-The Trump presidency on Feb. 12 at 8:47 p.m. EST/Feb 13 0147 GMT

Feb 12 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Sunday: IMMIGRATION A White House official attacks a U.S. court ruling that blocked Trump's executive order on immigration as a "judicial usurpation of power" and says the administration is considering a range of options, including a new order. Washington state Attorney General Bob Ferguson says he will depose Trump administration officials to uncover "what truly mot