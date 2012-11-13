BERLIN Nov 13 Germany's Volkswagen said on Tuesday that sales of its namesake brand surged 16.3 percent in October to 501,300 vehicles, the second largest gain of the past eight months.

Ten-month sales of VW brand autos rose 11.2 percent to 4.72 million cars and sport-utility vehicles, Wolfsburg, Germany-based VW said in a statement. Western European sales excluding Germany fell 6 percent to 719,100 vehicles, though. (Reporting By Andreas Cremer)